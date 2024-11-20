Fired UMass Football Coach’s Wife Blasts School Over NIL Money
UMass parted ways with coach Dan Brown on Monday after two-plus seasons with the program in what was his second stint at the university.
Brown, who had been the coach of the Minutemen since 2021, amassed a 6–28 record at the FBS Independent program, including a 2–8 record this season.
A couple days after his firing, Brown's wife, Deborah, took to social media to air some complaints about her husband's departure from the program. Specifically, Deborah raised the issue of the lack of NIL funding UMass receives.
"The combination of NIL money of the teams UMass played this season is a combined $48,798,653 million dollars to our $36,000. And we played how many teams so close?!" wrote Deborah on X.
She alleges that the NIL valuation of the teams UMass battled in 2024 was worth more than $48 million compared to just $36,000 from Minutemen players, which, if accurate, would represent a shocking disparity.
Among the top teams UMass played this season include Liberty, Missouri and Mississippi State. They'll be on the road against No. 11 Georgia next week, too.
The program, despite being at a massive disadvantage in terms of its ability to compete with bigger schools financially, has played some close games throughout their two-win season, including tough overtime losses to Miami (OH) and Liberty. Deborah made clear that she felt her husband wasn't given a fighting chance, and did better than most would with the resources at his disposal.