SI

Five-Star Class of 2026 Quarterback Re-Commits to Georgia Over Big Ten Team

The Bulldogs have a flashy new face at the quarterback position.

Patrick Andres

Jared Curtis hands the ball off to teammate Terry Ward during a state playoff game.
Jared Curtis hands the ball off to teammate Terry Ward during a state playoff game. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

With the 2025 season just under four months away, Georgia has landed a significant recruiting coup for the far future.

Quarterback Jared Curtis of Nashville Christian School has committed to play for the Bulldogs, he announced Monday afternoon. This is Curtis's second commitment to play for Georgia; he previously committed to the Bulldogs in March 2024 before backing off on Oct. 17.

Curtis, Tennessee's Mr. Football in '24, is considered one of the top recruits and quarterbacks in the Class of 2026.

He had previously been linked to Oregon, and paid an unofficial visit to the Ducks on March 8. Curtis's list of offers includes virtually every big name in the sport, including Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas and USC.

Georgia—national champions in 2021 and 2022—has slumped the past two years by its lofty standards. An ill-timed SEC championship loss served as a de facto elimination for the Bulldogs from the College Football Playoff field in 2023, and Georgia was outclassed by Notre Dame in this past season's Sugar Bowl.

Should all go according to plan, the Bulldogs can look forward to welcoming Curtis for play in Sept. 2026.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Football