Five-Star Class of 2026 Quarterback Re-Commits to Georgia Over Big Ten Team
With the 2025 season just under four months away, Georgia has landed a significant recruiting coup for the far future.
Quarterback Jared Curtis of Nashville Christian School has committed to play for the Bulldogs, he announced Monday afternoon. This is Curtis's second commitment to play for Georgia; he previously committed to the Bulldogs in March 2024 before backing off on Oct. 17.
Curtis, Tennessee's Mr. Football in '24, is considered one of the top recruits and quarterbacks in the Class of 2026.
He had previously been linked to Oregon, and paid an unofficial visit to the Ducks on March 8. Curtis's list of offers includes virtually every big name in the sport, including Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas and USC.
Georgia—national champions in 2021 and 2022—has slumped the past two years by its lofty standards. An ill-timed SEC championship loss served as a de facto elimination for the Bulldogs from the College Football Playoff field in 2023, and Georgia was outclassed by Notre Dame in this past season's Sugar Bowl.
Should all go according to plan, the Bulldogs can look forward to welcoming Curtis for play in Sept. 2026.