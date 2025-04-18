Florida's Billy Napier Shares Optimistic Timeline for DJ Lagway's Shoulder Rehab
Expectations for Florida sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway are sky-high after the Texas native showed off his remarkable potential as a true freshman in 2024. That is, if he can get healthy in time for the 2025 season.
Lagway was limited by a shoulder injury that did not allow him to throw during spring football. He played a few snaps during Florida's spring game on April 12, but only handed the ball off.
Coach Billy Napier has maintained that he's optimistic about Lagway's progress, and on a Friday appearance on SiriusXM's SEC This Morning, said that he expects his star gunslinger ready for team activities in June.
“We have no concern. We’ve dotted all the I's and crossed all the T's,” Napier said. “We’ve been a little bit short-lipped, tight-lipped about it just in respect to the family and the way they want to handle it. But, in general, we have a really good plan. We’re working with exceptional people. And he'll begin throwing here in a couple weeks.
"So everything's on schedule, he's in a great place. And he's been able to practice, been able to stay connected with the team. ... We start OTAs in the first week in June and he'll be 100% by that point."
If things continue to progress for Lagway, that is excellent news for the Gators. Days ahead of the program's spring game, USA Today's Matt Hayes reported that Lagway's shoulder injury could require surgery, and that he is dealing with an additional lower body injury.
If Lagway is ready to throw in June, that would indicate that surgery is off the table, and that he should be good to go for Florida's season opener on Aug. 30 agaisnt LIU.