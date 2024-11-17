Florida Crushed Brian Kelly With Two Savage Tweets After Gators' Win Over LSU
The Florida Gators got their biggest win of the season on Saturday, beating No. 22 LSU, 27-16, in front of a fired-up home crowd at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The victory moved Florida to 5-5 and helped the team's chances of becoming a bowl eligible.
After the game, the program's social media team had some fun with LSU head coach Brian Kelly, who's team now sits at 6-4 after dropping their lost three games.
The first of two savage tweets was a GIF of Kelly slamming his fist on the table after LSU's season-opening loss to USC: "Please don't damage our tables coach."
Well played.
Then a little later Florida's social media team shared a video of Kelly telling his team that he could't wait to hear Tom Petty's song "I Won't Back Down" being played in the stadium before the fourth quarter:
"I’m going to remember that song because I’m going to sing that song in the fourth quarter," Kelly said to his team. "I’m going to remember that. Because that’s my confidence level. Because going into the fourth quarter we’re going to have this team and so I’m going to be thinking in terms of I want to know the words to that song.
Florida's tweet asked Kelly: "Still remember the words, coach?"
Really well played.
Safe to say Florida beat up LSU both on, and off, the field on Saturday.
