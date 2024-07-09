SI

Florida State's DJ Uiagalelei Shares Reasoning for Declining ACC Media Day Invitation

Patrick Andres

Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (4) during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.
Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (4) during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.
Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei spent 2023 in the corner of the country opposite his future teammates.

While the Seminoles were polishing off a 13–1 season that ended in an ACC championship and Orange Bowl berth, Uiagalelei was piloting Oregon State to an 8–5 campaign. He ended the season with 21 touchdowns through the air and six on the ground—near-identical numbers to his final season with Clemson in 2022.

Uiagalelei left the Beavers for Florida State when coach Jonathan Smith took the Michigan State job in November. Given the chance to represent the Seminoles at the ACC's annual media days, however, Uiagalelei deferred to his teammates.

"I feel strongly that Florida State should be represented by player who were part of last year's ACC championship team," Uiagalelei said in a statement posted to social media. "This team is more than its quarterback, and I'm excited for my teammates who will experience this fantastic event."

Florida State is scheduled to open its season against Georgia Tech on Aug. 24 in Dublin.

