Florida State Fan's T-Shirt Perfectly Sums Up State of the Seminoles
It's been a rough few weeks to be a Florida State fan.
After being upset by unranked Georgia Tech in Ireland to start the 2024 campaign, the Seminoles lost by 15 points to Boston College on Labor Day. And on Saturday, the Seminoles found themselves down early to Memphis at Doak Campbell Stadium.
Florida State gifted the Tigers an early possession by fumbling the football away on the second play from scrimmage. Seven plays later, Memphis kicker Caden Costa nailed a 35-yard field goal to give Memphis a 3–0 lead. Were the Seminoles about to be upset once again?
One fan certainly believed so. As the ESPN broadcast filled time between plays, cameras found a Seminoles fan wearing a sign that read "We are cooked."
Unfortunately for Florida State, that fan wasn't wrong. The Seminoles got called for two penalties and went three-and-out on the ensuing drive, paving the way to a 20–12 loss to the Tigers.
According to CBS Sports, Florida State is the first team in college football history to be ranked in the top 10 in the AP Top 25 poll in the preseason and go on to start the year 0–3 with losses to three unranked opponents.
The Seminoles will head into week four of the college football season still in search of their first win. Florida State will host California at 7 p.m. ET next Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.