Florida State to Host WR Jonah Winston, Brother of Heisman-Winner Jameis, on Visit
Jonah Winston probably won't need a tour guide when he visits Tallahassee as a Florida State football recruit.
Winston, a class of 2026 wide receiver recruit out of Hoover High School (Ala.), is the younger brother of former Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston, one of the most decorated players in program history. The elder Winston won the Heisman Trophy as a redshirt freshman in 2013, leading the Seminoles to the BCS national championship that season.
Now, his younger brother is on the Noles' radar, along with that of the team that he beat for the national title: Auburn. Jonah is eyeing upcoming visits to both program as he prepares to enter his senior high school season in the fall, he told On3.
The two programs are the highest-profile schools to offer Winston so far. Naturally, his family's history with FSU stands out.
“The one thing that makes FSU more unique than the other schools is I basically grew up at FSU,” he told On3 last February. “That’s where the game really started for me.”
Winston recorded 38 catches for 542 yards and three touchdowns, adding 21 carries for 152 yards and five touchdowns for Hoover last season. He also holds an offer from Auburn's SEC rival, Missouri, as well as Group of 5 programs Georgia State, Memphis and UAB.