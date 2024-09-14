Florida State Players Bump Into Each Other, Causing Muffed Punt in Disastrous Play
The first half of Saturday's game against Memphis was a comedy of errors from the start for Florida State.
On the second offensive play of the game, Seminoles running back Roydell Williams fumbled the ball, which was recovered by Memphis, who ultimately kicked a field goal to take an early lead.
Then, after a turnover on downs and a punt on the ensuing two drives, Seminoles quarterback DJ Uiagalelei ended the first quarter with an interception, which Memphis turned into a touchdown to take a 10–0 lead.
But the worst play of the half for Florida State came late in the second quarter after the defense forced a three-and-out, seemingly giving the Seminoles, who had just kicked a field goal, a chance to somehow tie the game.
But Florida State inexplicably handed the momentum right back to Memphis. In a disastrous play, punt returner Lawanye McCoy collided with—or was seemingly pushed into—teammate Quindarrius Jones, resulting in a muffed punt by the Seminoles.
Memphis added a field goal to take a 13–3 lead into the locker room at halftime.