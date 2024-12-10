Florida State QB Luke Kromenhoek to Enter Transfer Portal
Following a disappointing 2024 season, the Florida State Seminoles may now lose one of their top young talents.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, true freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek plans to enter the transfer portal.
Kromenhoek was a four-star recruit coming out of high school according to 247Sports. He attended Benedictine Military School in Savannah, Georgia, committing to Florida State during his sophomore season. Over his junior and senior seasons, Kromenhoek threw for 5,151 yards and 48 touchdowns to just five interceptions.
After a 13-1 finish to their 2023 season, Florida State Seminoles went just 2-10 in '24—and just 1-7 in the ACC. Primarily playing behind both DJ Uiagalelei and Brock Glenn, Kromenhoek started two games for the Seminoles as a true freshman, completing 52.4% of his passes for 502 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
The 19-year-old will have from now until December 28, when the transfer portal closes, to find his new football home.