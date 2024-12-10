SI

Florida State QB Luke Kromenhoek to Enter Transfer Portal

The former four-star recruit spent just one season with the Seminoles in 2024.

Mike Kadlick

Kromenhoek was a four-star recruit coming out of high school.
Kromenhoek was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Following a disappointing 2024 season, the Florida State Seminoles may now lose one of their top young talents.

According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, true freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek plans to enter the transfer portal.

Kromenhoek was a four-star recruit coming out of high school according to 247Sports. He attended Benedictine Military School in Savannah, Georgia, committing to Florida State during his sophomore season. Over his junior and senior seasons, Kromenhoek threw for 5,151 yards and 48 touchdowns to just five interceptions.

After a 13-1 finish to their 2023 season, Florida State Seminoles went just 2-10 in '24—and just 1-7 in the ACC. Primarily playing behind both DJ Uiagalelei and Brock Glenn, Kromenhoek started two games for the Seminoles as a true freshman, completing 52.4% of his passes for 502 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

The 19-year-old will have from now until December 28, when the transfer portal closes, to find his new football home.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He graduated from Boston University with his Master's in 2021. Mike is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/College Football