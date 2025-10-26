Forde: College Football Playoff Projected Bracket After Week 9
Here is my latest College Football Playoff Top 12, plus matchups, if today were Selection Sunday. The first CFP selection committee rankings are coming Nov. 4.
Ranking 4–11 is increasingly difficult. Alabama has the most quality wins, but also has an increasingly bad loss to fading Florida State. The Dash is slotting Oregon and Miami ahed of the Crimson Tide for now. In the SEC pecking order, the Tide should be ahead of Georgia, which should be ahead of Mississippi, which is slightly ahead of Vanderbilt after big wins for the Rebels and Commodores.
BYU and Georgia Tech have done nothing wrong to date. They just haven’t done enough right yet to get ahead of the SEC logjam.
CFP Seeding
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Oregon
5. Miami
6. Alabama
7. Georgia
8. Mississippi
9. Vanderbilt
10. BYU
11. Georgia Tech
12. Navy
Also considered: Notre Dame, Texas Tech, Louisville, Cincinnati, Houston.
First Round
No. 12 Navy at No. 5 Miami
No. 11 Georgia Tech at No. 6 Alabama
No. 10 BYU at No. 7 Georgia
No. 9 Vanderbilt ahead of No. 8 Mississippi
Quarterfinals
Cotton Bowl: Navy-Miami winner vs. Oregon
Sugar Bowl: Georgia Tech-Alabama winner vs. Texas A&M
Orange Bowl: BYU-Georgia winner vs. Indiana
Rose Bowl: Vanderbilt-Mississippi winner vs. Ohio State
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.