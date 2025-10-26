SI

Forde: College Football Playoff Projected Bracket After Week 9

Texas A&M bolstered its case with a win at LSU while Vanderbilt makes a big jump.

Pat Forde

Texas A&M made a statement with a big win at LSU.
Texas A&M made a statement with a big win at LSU. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Here is my latest College Football Playoff Top 12, plus matchups, if today were Selection Sunday. The first CFP selection committee rankings are coming Nov. 4.

Ranking 4–11 is increasingly difficult. Alabama has the most quality wins, but also has an increasingly bad loss to fading Florida State. The Dash is slotting Oregon and Miami ahed of the Crimson Tide for now. In the SEC pecking order, the Tide should be ahead of Georgia, which should be ahead of Mississippi, which is slightly ahead of Vanderbilt after big wins for the Rebels and Commodores.

BYU and Georgia Tech have done nothing wrong to date. They just haven’t done enough right yet to get ahead of the SEC logjam.

CFP Seeding

1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Oregon
5. Miami
6. Alabama
7. Georgia
8. Mississippi
9. Vanderbilt
10. BYU
11. Georgia Tech
12. Navy

Also considered: Notre Dame, Texas Tech, Louisville, Cincinnati, Houston.

First Round

No. 12 Navy at No. 5 Miami
No. 11 Georgia Tech at No. 6 Alabama
No. 10 BYU at No. 7 Georgia
No. 9 Vanderbilt ahead of No. 8 Mississippi

Quarterfinals

Cotton Bowl: Navy-Miami winner vs. Oregon
Sugar Bowl: Georgia Tech-Alabama winner vs. Texas A&M
Orange Bowl: BYU-Georgia winner vs. Indiana
Rose Bowl: Vanderbilt-Mississippi winner vs. Ohio State

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.

feed

Published
Pat Forde
PAT FORDE

Pat Forde is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who covers college football and college basketball as well as the Olympics and horse racing. He cohosts the College Football Enquirer podcast and is a football analyst on the Big Ten Network. He previously worked for Yahoo Sports, ESPN and The (Louisville) Courier-Journal. Forde has won 28 Associated Press Sports Editors writing contest awards, has been published three times in the Best American Sports Writing book series, and was nominated for the 1990 Pulitzer Prize. A past president of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and member of the Football Writers Association of America, he lives in Louisville with his wife. They have three children, all of whom were collegiate swimmers.

Home/College Football