Forde: College Football Playoff Projected Bracket After Week 6
Miami’s body of work gets the nod over Ohio State, while Oregon is close behind and the SEC is well represented.
If the season ended today—and thankfully it doesn’t—this is how I would select and seed the College Football Playoff bracket. Three teams have separated themselves at the top, with Miami adding a road win over a longtime rival to its body of work. Ohio State and Oregon are close behind.
After them, it gets muddy. There are five SEC teams in the bracket at present, but it’s hard to decide which one is best. For now, give the nod to Oklahoma, which is probably going into Red River with its backup quarterback.
College Football Playoff Projections After Week 6
- Miami
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Oklahoma
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss
- Texas Tech
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Georgia Tech
- Memphis
First-Round Games
- No. 12 Memphis at No. 5 Indiana
- No. 11 Georgia Tech at No. 6 Texas A&M
- No. 10 Georgia at No. 7 Ole Miss
- No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Texas Tech
Quarterfinals
- Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Oklahoma vs. winner of No. 12 Memphis at No. 5 Indiana
- Cotton Bowl: No. 3 Oregon vs. winner of No. 11 Georgia Tech at No. 6 Texas A&M
- Rose Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 10 Georgia at No. 7 Ole Miss
- Orange Bowl: No. 1 Miami vs. winner of No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Texas Tech
Teams Also Considered
- BYU
- Missouri
- Tennessee
- LSU
- Michigan
- Illinois
- Arizona State
- Virginia
- Navy
- South Florida
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.
Published