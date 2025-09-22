Forde-Yard Dash: Tracking the Rise of the 2022 QB Recruiting Class
Second Quarter: Reexamining the Quarterback Recruiting Class of 2022
Now in their fourth season of college, the high school quarterback class of 2022 is having a profound impact. But you have to go deep down the recruiting rankings to find some of the most important QBs, which underscores the difficulty in identifying the best ones at a young age.
The Dash takes a look at 10 from ’22, where they were ranked then by 247 Sports and what they’re doing now.
John Mateer (11), Oklahoma
Then: The No. 124 quarterback in the Class of ’22, a three-star prospect from Little Elm, Texas. Next: Mateer spent three seasons at Washington State, which he chose over FCS and lower-level FBS programs. He blew up last year, producing 44 touchdowns and more than 3,000 yards of total offense.
Now: He was considered the No. 1 QB in the transfer portal, choosing Oklahoma in a package deal with Washington State offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. Mateer has moved into prime Heisman Trophy contention after leading the Sooners to a 4–0 start, including victories over Michigan and Auburn. He is second nationally in total offense at 351.3 yards per game, energizing what had been a comatose Oklahoma offense in 2024.
Mateer’s negative play percentage this season: 6.4% (This is a slightly tweaked version of the Sean Payton formula referenced by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, which counts sacks, fumbles and interceptions subtracted from total number of pass attempts—the lower the number the better.)
Fernando Mendoza (12), Indiana
Then: The No. 134 quarterback in the class, a three-star recruit from Miami. Next: After being recruited largely by FCS programs, Mendoza originally committed to Yale. But after taking an official visit to California, he chose the Golden Bears on the eve of national signing day in 2022. He spent three seasons at Cal, starting 19 games and earning a business degree.
Now: Mendoza transferred to Indiana, where his younger brother Alberto was a freshman backup QB. Through four games, Fernando is the hottest quarterback in the college game, lighting up defenses and raising his NFL stock. Mendoza is second nationally in efficiency at 206.16, completing 77% of his passes with 14 touchdowns and no interceptions. He was nearly flawless in Indiana’s annihilation of Illinois on Saturday.
Negative play percentage: 3%.
Jayden Maiava (13), USC
Then: The No. 64 quarterback in the class, a three-star recruit from Henderson, Nev. Next: Maiava kept it local, going to UNLV despite interest from some power-conference schools. After redshirting in 2022, he moved into the starting lineup in the third game of ’23 and helped the Rebels to the Mountain West championship game. Maiava entered the transfer portal and originally chose Georgia, where he would have backed up Carson Beck last year, but then flipped a day later to USC, where he started the year behind Miller Moss.
Now: After eventually unseating Moss and starting the final four games of ’24, Maiava is having a monster start to the season. The Trojans are 4–0 and Maiava leads the nation in efficiency at 208.79, hooking up for big plays with wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane.
Negative play percentage: 2.1%
Drew Allar (14), Penn State
Then: The No. 1 quarterback in the class, a five-star recruit from Medina, Ohio. Next: Allar went to Penn State, where he’s stayed for four years.
Now: A third-year starter, Allar is 76th nationally in efficiency at 137.26 and 70th in passing yards per game at 208.7. He hasn’t really done much, because the 3–0 Nittany Lions haven’t needed him to do much. That will change Saturday, when Oregon comes to Happy Valley—then we will see if the pedestrian Penn State passing game has improved. If there is an element of concern at this point, it’s Penn State’s 38.7% conversion rate on third downs, which is 77th nationally.
Negative play percentage: 4.6%.
Cade Klubnik (15), Clemson
Then: The No. 2 quarterback in the class, a five-star recruit from Austin. Next: Klubnik went to Clemson, where he’s stayed for four years.
Now: Like Allar, Klubnik is in his third year as a starter. Unlike Allar, significant results have come in early—and they’re not pretty. Clemson is 1–3 and a mess offensively. Klubnik is 93rd nationally in efficiency at 124.64, 45th in total offense and 36th in passing yards per game. The Tigers are averaging 19.8 points per game, which should improve in the coming weeks. If it doesn’t it will be their lowest-scoring season since 1998.
Negative play percentage: 6.1%.
Josh Hoover (16), TCU
Then: The No. 42 QB recruit in the class, a three-star recruit from Rockwall, Texas. Next: Hoover went to TCU and has remained there for four years. After redshirting in 2022, Hoover has started the last 22 games for the Horned Frogs.
Now: He came out blazing in the opening rout of North Carolina and hasn’t slowed down, currently leading the nation in passing yards per game at 333.3. He’s also third in total offense and 10th in efficiency, leading a team with two double-digit victories over ACC opponents. In the fluid Big 12, the Frogs could be title contenders.
Negative play percentage: 3.9%.
Rocco Becht (17), Iowa State
Then: The No. 61 QB recruit in the class, a three-star recruit from Zephyrhills, Fla. Next: Chose Iowa State over Mississippi and several non-power-conference schools, and has stayed for four years.
Now: A three-year starter, Becht has helped the Cyclones to a second consecutive fast start: 7–0 last year, 4–0 this far this season. Becht is 37th nationally in efficiency at 158.34, 64th in yards per game and 77th in total offense. He’s been good when the Cyclones needed him in the fourth quarter of close games against Kansas State, Iowa and Arkansas State.
Negative play percentage: 8%.
Noah Fifita (18), Arizona
Then: The No. 40 QB recruit in the class, a three-star recruit from Anaheim, Calif. Next: Fifita was one of Jedd Fisch’s early commitments at Arizona, with star high school teammate and future NFL first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan coming onboard later. Fifita replaced injured starter Jayden de Laura in the fourth game of his redshirt freshman season and never relinquished the job thereafter.
Now: After a rocky transition season with new coach Brent Brennan in 2024, Fifita (and a stout defense) has led the Wildcats to a 3–0 start. He’s 30th in efficiency nationally and 50th in yards per game, and has yet to turn the ball over.
Negative play percentage: 5.1%.
Beau Pribula (19), Missouri
Then: The No. 27 recruit in the class, a three-star recruit from York, Pa. Next: Pribula went to Penn State, perhaps marking one of the last times that a program was able to sign two top-30 quarterbacks in the same class. He backed up Allar in 2023 and ’24, getting on the field primarily as a change-of-pace QB who presented a greater running threat. When it became clear that Allar would stay with the Nittany Lions for this season instead of entering the NFL draft, Pribula transferred to Missouri.
Now: After battling Sam Horn for the starting position through spring and August, Pribula took over the position with strong play and a Horn injury on his first snap of the season. Pribula has been a perfect fit at Mizzou, making plays with his arms and legs in an offense that has evolved into more of a ground attack through four games. He’s 28th nationally in efficiency, 45th in passing yardage and 31st in total offense for the undefeated Tigers.
Negative play percentage: 9.5%.
Ty Simpson (20), Alabama
Then: The No. 4 recruit in the class, a five-star recruit from Martin, Tenn. Simpson was a big deal at an early age, receiving offers from many high-profile programs in 2018. After taking unofficial visits to several SEC and ACC schools, Simpson committed to Alabama during Nick Saban’s tenure in 2021 and signed the following December. Next: He’s been with the Crimson Tide for four years, backing up Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe before taking over as the starter this season.
Now: After struggling moving the Alabama offense in the season-opening loss to Florida State, Simpson was on point in routs of Louisiana-Monroe and Wisconsin (41 out of 46 in those two games, with an average of 13.2 yards per attempt). He’s eighth nationally in efficiency and 16th in passing yards per game. The next big test comes Saturday between the hedges against Georgia.
Negative play percentage: 4.5%.
