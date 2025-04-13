SI

Former LSU Wide Receiver, NFL Draft Prospect Kyren Lacy Dies at Age 24

Mike Kadlick

Former LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyren Lacy passed away in Houston on Saturday night, according to multiple reports.

After hauling in 58 passes for 866 yards in 2024 while leading the Tigers in receiving touchdowns (9), Lacy declared for the NFL draft in December. He was then arrested in January after being accused of causing a car crash that killed a 78-year-old man before fleeing the scene.

Lacy was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, and reckless operation of a vehicle. A grand jury was reportedly set to start hearing evidence of his case on Monday morning.

