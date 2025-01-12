SI

Former Michigan Starting QB Alex Orji Announces Transfer Portal Destination

Karl Rasmussen

Michigan quarterback Alex Orji runs against Oregon during the second half at Michigan Stadium.
Michigan quarterback Alex Orji runs against Oregon during the second half at Michigan Stadium. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Alex Orji entered the transfer portal after his junior season in Ann Arbor, and he's finally announced where he'll be playing for his senior season.

The dual-threat quarterback has reportedly committed to play for UNLV in 2025, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Orji was utilized mostly as a running QB during his junior year, having featured in 11 games for Michigan in 2024. He attempted just 47 pass attempts and threw for 150 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, while also running the ball 57 times for 269 yards and a TD.

UNLV recently hired former Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen. Orji told ESPN he's excited about the prospect of playing under the renowned head coach and offensive coordinator Corey Dennis.

"It felt like a great opportunity to go out to Vegas with Coach Mullen and Coach Dennis," Orji said, via Thamel.

Orji, a former three-star recruit, will have two years of college eligibility remaining. He figures to compete for the starting quarterback role with the Rebels in '25.

