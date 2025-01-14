Former MLB Player Bubba Thompson to Join College Football Program As Walk-on
Bubba Thompson played 109 games for the Texas Rangers and Cincinnati Reds over the last three seasons. Now, the 26-year-old is switching sports, and will follow in the footsteps of players like Chris Weinke by playing college football in his mid-20s.
Thompson was a two-sport star at McGill-Toolen High School in Mobile, before becoming a first-round MLB draft pick by the Rangers. He was also a star quarterback, earning all-state honors in Alabama in 2016. Now, he'll return to his hometown to play for South Alabama football, AL.com reports.
Thompson posted a video of himself going through some passing drills from South Alabama's practice facility on Sunday.
Thompson threw for 3,173 yards and 38 touchdowns during his senior year, leading the team to an appearance in the Class 7A state championship. He held SEC offers from programs like Tennessee and Ole Miss, but understandable opted to pursue baseball as a top draft pick.
Thompson had 241 career at-bats, hitting .232 with a career OPS of .568. He had one home run and 13 RBIs across three MLB seasons.