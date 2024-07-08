Former Pitt RB Bobby Grier, First Black Player in Sugar Bowl History, Dies at 91
Former Pittsburgh running back Bobby Grier—the first Black player ever to play in the Sugar Bowl—died June 30, the Panthers announced Saturday evening. He was 91.
"Bobby is an absolute Pitt icon, and I was immediately struck by his humbleness and warmth. His pride in being a Pitt man was on his sleeve, and that was so inspiring to me," Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. "We are so proud to continually tell Bobby's story to new generations of Pitt football players. He really represents the best of our program."
In 1955, the Panthers were invited to the Sugar Bowl after a 7–3 season in which Grier—a two-way player in the single-platoon era—played in every game. With the civil rights movement gaining steam (Rosa Parks's arrest had taken place just a month prior), his inclusion in the Pittsburgh lineup led a variety of white authorities to push for his exclusion from the game.
However, the game went forward as scheduled, and Georgia Tech defeated the Panthers 7–0 on Jan. 2, 1956. Grier rushed for 51 yards, the most by any player on either team.
After his playing career, Grier served in the Air Force, eventually working for U.S. Steel and the Community College of Allegheny County after leaving the service.