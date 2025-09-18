Former South Carolina QB Connor Shaw in Hospital After Collapse While Coaching Son
Former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw is in the hospital after collapsing while coaching his son's football game Wednesday night, according to a report from The State's Jackson Castellano.
Shaw, 33, was reportedly given CPR on scene before being taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital by ambulance. He remains there on Thursday morning, per The State.
A Gamecocks legend, Shaw shined at South Carolina from 2010 to '13 and is the winningest quarterback in program history. He threw 56 touchdowns to just 16 interceptions over four seasons, ran for 17 more scores on the ground, and is a three-time bowl winner—having won the Outback Bowl in 2012 and the Capital One Bowl in both '11 and '13. Shaw was elected to the South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new information surfaces.