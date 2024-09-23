Four Programs Reaffirm Commitment to American Athletic Conference Amid Pac-12 Interest
As the Pac-12 Conference continues to search for two more football programs to meet the NCAA's minimum of eight teams by 2026, four universities from the American Athletic Conference now are off the table.
Memphis, Tulane, South Florida and UTSA issued a statement Monday addressing the Pac-12's interest and stating all four programs will remain in The American moving forward.
"Together, we are committed to continuing to build the American brand, exploring new opportunities for exposure and value, and developing innovative economic resources—all in service of our student-athletes," the universities said in a joint statement.
"While we acknowledge receiving interest in our institutions from other conferences, we firmly believe that it is in our individual and collective best interests to uphold our commitment to each other. Together, we will continue to modernize the conference, elevate the student-athlete experience, achieve championship-winning successes and build the future."
Additionally, Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde reported Monday that Air Force affirmed its commitment to stay in the Mountain West for "enhanced financial incentives" rather than join the AAC.
The American Athletic Conference launched in 2013 following the departure of seven schools from the Big East that retained the conference's name. Memphis and South Florida were among the 10 original members of The American, while Tulane joined the following year in '14 and UTSA hopped aboard in 2023 from Conference USA.
The Pac-12 currently has six universities prepared to play football in the conference by 2026: Oregon State, Washington State, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State. It needs to add two more football programs to meet NCAA guidelines by July 1, 2026.