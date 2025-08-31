Fox’s Joel Klatt Had Comical Michigan ‘Slip of the Tongue’ During Texas-Ohio State
Ohio State took care of business at home on Saturday, beating No. 1 Texas, 14-7, in one of the biggest showdowns to open a season in quite some time.
Fox's Joel Klatt, who has quickly become one of the best analysts in college football, was on the call and during the third quarter had a little "slip of the tongue" when he seemed to get his Big Ten stadiums confused for a second.
While breaking down a play by Texas' offense, Klatt stated that one of the team's young receivers, Daylan McCutcheon, was getting a huge opportunity by playing against the defending champs on the road.
"Polished receiver, just a true freshman, getting a chance to play here in The Big Hou-, excuse me, in The Shoe," Klatt said while catching himself from referencing Michigan's home stadium.
Gus Johnson had a great reaction: "Don't say that!"
"A little slip of the tongue there," Klatt said with a chuckle.
Here's that moment:
Ohio State will travel to the Big House later this season when they face Michigan.