Fran Brown Proposes Syracuse-Colorado Spring Game After Deion Sanders Comments
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders said Monday that he'd be interested in having joint practices with another program and play a competitive spring game as opposed to playing an intra-squad exhibition game.
It seems those comments have caught the eye of another FBS coach.
Syracuse coach Fran Brown responded to a social media post about Sanders's remarks, indicating that he and the Orange football program would certainly be interested in participating in a spring exhibition against Colorado.
"[Deion Sanders] we will come to Boulder for 3 days," wrote Brown on X, formerly Twitter.
Whether such a showdown actually comes to fruition remains to be seen, but there's definitely some interest in the suggestion from Sanders, who is looking to add another level of excitement to the Buffaloes' offseason exhibition.
"To have a competitive [game] against your own guys kind of gets monotonous. You really can’t tell the level of your guys because, you know, it’s the same old, same way. Everybody kind of knows each other," said Sanders. "Towards the end, I would like to style it like the pros. I would like to practice against someone for a few days, then you have the spring game and I think the public will be satisfied with that tremendously."
Since Sanders took the helm in Boulder, the Colorado spring game has been a roaring success. "Black and Gold Day" has seen sellout crowds flock to Folsom Field in each of the last two years, and now it appears that the Buffs could add a clash against a formidable opponent such as Syracuse to the slate in the spring.