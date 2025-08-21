SI

Full Week 0 College Football Schedule: Dates, Times for Every Game

College football is back!

Eva Geitheim

Iowa State will face Kansas State to open up Week 0 and the 2025 college football season.
At long last, college football returns this week.

Before the first full slate of games take place in the final week of August, the 2025 season will kick off with a five-game slate on Saturday, Aug. 23. Week 0 will be highlighted with its first matchup of the day, a game between Iowa State and Kansas State in Dublin, Ireland for the 10th edition of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

Here's a look at the schedule for all five games this weekend.

Week 0 Schedule College Football

Away Team

Home Team

Time (EST)

Broadcast

Iowa State

Kansas State

12 p.m.

ESPN

Idaho State

UNLV

4 p.m.

SSSEN/MW Network

Fresno State

Kansas

6:30 p.m.

Fox

Sam Houston

Western Kentucky

7 p.m.

CBSSN

Stanford

Hawai'i

7:30 p.m.

CBS

5 Notes for College Football Week 0

The Iowa State-Kansas State game will mark the first matchup between two AP top 25 teams in Week 0 since 2002. The Cyclones opened up at No. 22 in the preseason rankings while Kansas State came in at No. 17.

Iowa State-Kansas State will be both the first game of the season and first rivalry game, as "farmageddon" between the two Big 12 rivals takes place. Over the last two seasons, these teams faced each other in the final game of the regular season, but the contest has now been moved to the season opener for 2025.

Fresno State-Kansas will be the first game at Kansas since the completion of renovations on David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks have sold out tickets for the game, and look to rebound from a 5-7 season in 2024.

The final matchup of Week 0 marks the first game for Stanford under general manager Andrew Luck and interim head coach Frank Reich. Six years after suddenly retiring from the Colts, the former All-American quarterback is beginning a new era for the Cardinal, who hope to turn around their fortunes after four consecutive 3-9 seasons.

For Hawaii, this is the first game of their final season as part of the Big West. The Rainbow Warriors football team will move over to the Mountain West in July 2026.

