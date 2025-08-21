Full Week 0 College Football Schedule: Dates, Times for Every Game
At long last, college football returns this week.
Before the first full slate of games take place in the final week of August, the 2025 season will kick off with a five-game slate on Saturday, Aug. 23. Week 0 will be highlighted with its first matchup of the day, a game between Iowa State and Kansas State in Dublin, Ireland for the 10th edition of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.
Here's a look at the schedule for all five games this weekend.
Week 0 Schedule College Football
Away Team
Home Team
Time (EST)
Broadcast
Iowa State
Kansas State
12 p.m.
ESPN
Idaho State
UNLV
4 p.m.
SSSEN/MW Network
Fresno State
Kansas
6:30 p.m.
Fox
Sam Houston
Western Kentucky
7 p.m.
CBSSN
Stanford
Hawai'i
7:30 p.m.
CBS
5 Notes for College Football Week 0
The Iowa State-Kansas State game will mark the first matchup between two AP top 25 teams in Week 0 since 2002. The Cyclones opened up at No. 22 in the preseason rankings while Kansas State came in at No. 17.
Iowa State-Kansas State will be both the first game of the season and first rivalry game, as "farmageddon" between the two Big 12 rivals takes place. Over the last two seasons, these teams faced each other in the final game of the regular season, but the contest has now been moved to the season opener for 2025.
Fresno State-Kansas will be the first game at Kansas since the completion of renovations on David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks have sold out tickets for the game, and look to rebound from a 5-7 season in 2024.
The final matchup of Week 0 marks the first game for Stanford under general manager Andrew Luck and interim head coach Frank Reich. Six years after suddenly retiring from the Colts, the former All-American quarterback is beginning a new era for the Cardinal, who hope to turn around their fortunes after four consecutive 3-9 seasons.
For Hawaii, this is the first game of their final season as part of the Big West. The Rainbow Warriors football team will move over to the Mountain West in July 2026.