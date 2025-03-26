Gary Danielson, Legendary College Football Analyst for CBS, Announces Retirement Plans
Gary Danielson, the legendary lead college football analyst for CBS Sports, will retire following the 2025 season, the network announced on Wednesday.
The 2025 season will be Danielson's 20th and final season with the network. He is entering his 36th year in television, and is currently the longest-tenured college football game analyst on any network. Prior to arriving at CBS, Danielson also held roles with ESPN and ABC Sports.
He will be replaced in the booth by Charles Davis beginning in 2026.
"I have had the greatest seat in the house for 36 years and have loved every minute of it," Danielson said in a release. “I have discussed the timing of this moment with CBS Sports leadership over the past few years and we felt it was important I remained with the team during our transition to the Big Ten. As we enter our second full season of Big Ten football and my 20th at CBS Sports, the timing just feels right. I have so much respect for Charles Davis as both a person and an analyst. He is going to shine in this role and fit so well with this team. I have been blessed to work with incredible teammates throughout my career and I look forward to one more memorable season with Brad, Jenny, Craig Silver, Steve Milton and the crew.”
Danielson will turn 74 in September in the early weeks of his final season on television.