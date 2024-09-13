Georgia DB Daniel Harris Arrested, Charged With Five Driving-Related Offenses
Georgia defensive back Daniel Harris was arrested Thursday on five driving-related charges, per an Athens police report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and other media outlets.
Harris was charged with one count of reckless driving, one misdemeanor count of not wearing a seatbelt, one misdemeanor count of operating an unregistered vehicle without a license plate, one misdemeanor count of driving without proof of insurance, and one misdemeanor count of having illegally reduced window visibility.
The charges constitute the 27th known instance of a Bulldog being cited for a driving-related offense since Jan. 2023—a staggering number that has resulted in two deaths and drawn notice across the nation even as Georgia has continued to win.
Per the Journal-Constitution, Harris was traveling 106 mph when he was pulled over, arrested, jailed and released on bond.
Harris has played in two games for Georgia this year, making four tackles—three solo. He played in six games for the Bulldogs in 2023, making a solitary tackle against Florida State in the Orange Bowl.