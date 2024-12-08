Georgia’s Incredible Fake Punt Sets Up Go-Ahead Score vs. Texas
Georgia went deep in their bag on Saturday in the SEC championship vs. Texas, pulling out a fake punt from their own territory in the fourth quarter to keep a drive alive that would later provide the go-ahead score.
With the game tied 13–13, Georgia faced fourth-and-5 from their own 30-yard line. Rather than punt the ball away to the Longhorns offense, which had just scored their first touchdown of the day, the Bulldogs sent a direct snap to lineman Drew Bobo, who tossed the ball to receiver Arian Smith as he darted across the field.
Smith picked up the first down with ease.
The Bulldogs would keep the drive going, draining nearly 10 minutes of time off the clock before hitting a short field goal to take a 16–13 lead.
For Georgia fans, the play undoubtedly brought on horrifying flashbacks to the 2018 SEC title game, when the Bulldogs attempted a similarly gutsy fake punt to disastrous results.
This time around, Georgia picked up the first down.