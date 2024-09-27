Georgia Fan Rescues Friend From Flood Waters, Says They Couldn't Miss Alabama Game
Over the last 24 hours, the state of Georgia and its neighbors have been lashed by Hurricane Helene—a Category 4 hurricane that made landfall in rural Florida Thursday, killing 21 in four states.
As catastrophic as Helene and its ensuing flash flooding have been, it appears that the storm is not deterring two Georgia fans from their plans to attend the Bulldogs' football game against Alabama Saturday.
On Friday afternoon, Alison Mastrangelo of WSB-TV in Atlanta posted video on social media of a young Bulldogs fan boarding a raft in order to rescue another from flood waters. The duo plans to attend Saturday's contest.
"What made you want to go do this?" Mastrangelo asked the fan in the video.
"We're going to Tuscaloosa," the fan said. "I gotta save (my friend)."
The fan pointed to his friend as Mastrangelo confirmed the details of the story.
"I'm not sure that's gonna do it," Mastrangelo told him. "That's gonna sink."
"We're about to find out," he replied, wading into the sewage.
Fortunately, both made it back in one piece—to cheers from the neighbors, mixed with jeers toward the friend's sister's Crimson Tide jacket.