Georgia Fan Rescues Friend From Flood Waters, Says They Couldn't Miss Alabama Game

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night will stop the Bulldogs and their fans.

Patrick Andres

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) avoids a tackle from Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore (13) during the second half of the SEC Championship game against Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) avoids a tackle from Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore (13) during the second half of the SEC Championship game against Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Over the last 24 hours, the state of Georgia and its neighbors have been lashed by Hurricane Helene—a Category 4 hurricane that made landfall in rural Florida Thursday, killing 21 in four states.

As catastrophic as Helene and its ensuing flash flooding have been, it appears that the storm is not deterring two Georgia fans from their plans to attend the Bulldogs' football game against Alabama Saturday.

On Friday afternoon, Alison Mastrangelo of WSB-TV in Atlanta posted video on social media of a young Bulldogs fan boarding a raft in order to rescue another from flood waters. The duo plans to attend Saturday's contest.

"What made you want to go do this?" Mastrangelo asked the fan in the video.

"We're going to Tuscaloosa," the fan said. "I gotta save (my friend)."

The fan pointed to his friend as Mastrangelo confirmed the details of the story.

"I'm not sure that's gonna do it," Mastrangelo told him. "That's gonna sink."

"We're about to find out," he replied, wading into the sewage.

Fortunately, both made it back in one piece—to cheers from the neighbors, mixed with jeers toward the friend's sister's Crimson Tide jacket.

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

