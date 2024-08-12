Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon Lead the Way in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
After another long, tumultuous college football offseason, the 2024 season's kickoff is right around the corner.
Need proof? Look no further than the AP Top 25, released Monday.
Georgia leads the way at No. 1, marking the second straight year the Bulldogs have opened the season in pole position. The Bulldogs went 13-1 in 2023, winning the Orange Bowl but missing out on a potential third straight national championship.
Ohio State opens at No. 2 for the third time in the last five seasons, seeking to overturn a three-year run of crushing losses to rival Michigan. Big Ten newcomer Oregon is No. 3, which represents the Ducks' highest preseason ranking since 2014.
Here is the full AP Top 25, with a few historical notes on teams' specific rankings where applicable.
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Oregon
4. Texas (highest preseason ranking since 2009)
5. Alabama (lowest preseason ranking since 2009)
6. Ole Miss (highest preseason ranking since 1970; highest ranking in any week since 2015)
7. Notre Dame
8. Penn State
9. Michigan
10. Florida State
11. Missouri (highest preseason ranking since 2008)
12. Utah
13. LSU
14. Clemson (lowest preseason ranking since 2014)
15. Tennessee
16. Oklahoma
17. Oklahoma State
18. Kansas State
19. Miami
20. Texas A&M
21. Arizona (highest preseason ranking since 1999)
22. Kansas (highest preseason ranking since 2008)
23. USC (lowest preseason ranking since 2019)
24. NC State
25. Iowa