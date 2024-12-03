Georgia QB Carson Beck Admits He Can't Watch Football for Fun: 'It's Stressful'
One of college football's most prominent quarterbacks this season doesn't enjoy watching football in his free time.
Georgia star Carson Beck admitted to reporters on Monday that watching football when he's not playing just causes him stress because he can't switch off that part of his brain to actually enjoy the game. He explained it more in his response.
“I don't enjoy watching football, I know that sounds kind of crazy," Beck said. "It's not fun for me. ... So if I watch that game [Texas vs. Texas A&M], I'm not going to be able to sit there and enjoy it; I'm going to stress myself out the whole entire time. ... It's stressful for me because I don't ever give myself a break when it comes to football."
Beck will face the Texas Longhorns in the SEC championship game on Saturday, yet he didn't watch any of their games live leading up to the matchup. He will, however, watch film, and properly prepare for the game.
Beck made sure to clarify what he meant when he said he doesn't enjoy watching football, probably to avoid worrying some NFL scouts as the draft approaches next spring.