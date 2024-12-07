Georgia QB Carson Beck Ruled Out After Injury on Final Play of First Half vs. Texas
In the aftermath of a frantic end to the first half of Saturday's SEC championship, Georgia has lost its starting quarterback.
Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck has been ruled out after being injured on the final play of the first half against Texas, ESPN's Chris Fowler indicated after halftime.
Beck was strip-sacked on the play, and the Longhorns returned the ball deep into Georgia territory before fumbling it away themselves.
Texas entered halftime with a 6–3 lead; Beck completed seven of 13 passes for 56 yards before his exit. The Bulldogs replaced him with backup Gunner Stockton, who led a touchdown drive on the first series of the second half.
Beck threw 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season—both the most in the SEC this year. His 3,941 yards in 2023 also led the conference, and the two-time national champion is regarded as a candidate to be taken early in April's NFL draft.