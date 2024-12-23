Georgia QB Carson Beck Undergoes UCL Surgery, Officially Out for Rest of Season
Carson Beck's season is officially over.
The Georgia Bulldogs quarterback underwent successful surgery on the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow on Monday, the football program announced in a statement. Beck is expected to make a full recovery, but he won't begin throwing a football again until spring.
Beck sustained the elbow injury just before halftime during the Bulldogs' overtime win against Texas on Dec. 7. He was replaced by backup quarterback Gunner Stockton, who now figures to start the College Football Playoff tilt against Notre Dame on Jan. 1.
Beck, a senior, has not yet announced a decision regarding potentially declaring for the 2025 NFL draft. He still has one year of college eligibility remaining, though it's unclear if this injury will have an impact on his decision. Beck will have to make up his mind about the draft prior to the Jan. 15 deadline.
The 23-year-old started 13 games for Georgia in 2024, completing 64.7% of his passes for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He had thrown nine touchdowns in his previous two games prior to suffering the elbow injury against Texas.