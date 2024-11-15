Georgia RB Trevor Etienne Ruled Out for SEC Showdown vs. Tennessee
The Georgia Bulldogs will have a depleted running backs room for Saturday's showdown against the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers.
Starting running back Trevor Etienne is not expected to suit up Saturday while nursing an upper body injury. He initially sustained the injury during Georgia's win over Florida earlier this month and despite featuring in limited snaps against Ole Miss last week, he won't take the field against the Vols.
Etienne had been considered questionable for the game at Samford Stadium, but Thursday's injury report saw him downgraded to out.
In addition to Etienne, the Bulldogs could be without running backs Cash Jones, who is listed as questionable, and Branson Robinson, who has been out for a few weeks. Nate Frazier, a true freshman, would be in line for a big workload if Jones is unavailable.
Etienne, a junior, is in his first season at Georgia after transferring from Florida during the offseason. He's rushed 95 times for 477 yards with seven touchdowns this season.