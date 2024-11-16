Georgia's Uga and Ben's Brother Peter Herbstreit Had Cute Moment on 'College GameDay'
Kirk Herbstreit's new furry travel companion, Peter, was back on the College GameDay set in Georgia this week.
As Herbstreit and the college football world continue to mourn the devastating loss of Ben, his beloved golden retriever, Peter (Herbstreit's youngest golden retriever and Ben's younger brother) has provided some comfort.
In Athens on Saturday, Peter joined Uga, Georgia's bulldog mascot, on the live broadcast as Lee Corso was ready to reveal his mascot selection. Corso predicted that the No. 11-ranked Bulldogs would take down No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday night at Sanford Stadium. Peter spent the moment doing his all to buddy up with Uga and give his new pal a sniff.
Herbstreit gave Peter a hand and threw his paws up on the GameDay desk so he could see Uga face-to-face. The show ended with the cute moment as Herbstreit gave Peter some pets. A very good boy, indeed.
Peter, 1, comes from the same litter as Ben. Herbstreit took in the group of four—Ben, Theo (7), Mitch (4) and Peter—from the same breeder in New Jersey.