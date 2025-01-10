SI

Greg McElroy Had an All-Time Announcer Jinx Before Drew Allar Interception vs. ND

Greg McElroy jinxed Drew Allar moments before his interception against Notre Dame.

Stephen Douglas

Drew Allar reacts to his game-deciding interception.
Drew Allar reacts to his game-deciding interception. / @AwfulAnnouncing
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 27-24 in the Orange Bowl to clinch a spot in the national championship game. Penn State had the ball with 47-seconds remaining in a tie game in the fourth quarter, but quarterback Drew Allar threw an interception that led to the Fighting Irish's game-winning field goal.

One person who might feel bad about that Drew Allar interception is ESPN's Greg McElroy who praised Allar and encouraged Penn State to put the ball in his hands to win the game seconds before he was picked off.

"I'm aggressive. I mean I got two timeouts. I feel like the momentum's been back and forth," said McElroy. "The quarterback, for the most part, all season long, his whole career, Drew Allar has made good decisions. He's got 50+ touchdowns, only 9 career interceptions. It's not likely a guy that's gonna put the ball in harm's way. I trust him. I think he can do it and I would empower him in this situation to drive 'em down the field for a game-winning field goal."

Allar threw his tenth career interception two plays later.

Coincidentally, McElroy finished his career at Alabam with 10 interceptions.

Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

