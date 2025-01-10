Greg McElroy Had an All-Time Announcer Jinx Before Drew Allar Interception vs. ND
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 27-24 in the Orange Bowl to clinch a spot in the national championship game. Penn State had the ball with 47-seconds remaining in a tie game in the fourth quarter, but quarterback Drew Allar threw an interception that led to the Fighting Irish's game-winning field goal.
One person who might feel bad about that Drew Allar interception is ESPN's Greg McElroy who praised Allar and encouraged Penn State to put the ball in his hands to win the game seconds before he was picked off.
"I'm aggressive. I mean I got two timeouts. I feel like the momentum's been back and forth," said McElroy. "The quarterback, for the most part, all season long, his whole career, Drew Allar has made good decisions. He's got 50+ touchdowns, only 9 career interceptions. It's not likely a guy that's gonna put the ball in harm's way. I trust him. I think he can do it and I would empower him in this situation to drive 'em down the field for a game-winning field goal."
Allar threw his tenth career interception two plays later.
Coincidentally, McElroy finished his career at Alabam with 10 interceptions.