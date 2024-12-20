SI

Greg McElroy References 'Mean Girls' to Give Take on Arch Manning Ahead of CFP

The ex-Alabama quarterback weighted in on Texas's QB "controversy."

Patrick Andres

Greg McElroy at No. 1 Alabama's 33–18 loss to No. 3 Georgia in the National Championship on Jan. 10, 2022. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
For all the star power associated with quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, Texas has done a rock-solid job of navigating its situation at football's most important position these past two years.

In 2023, Ewers took the bulk of the snaps and steered the Longhorns to a Big 12 title and the College Football Playoff. In 2024, Ewers again drove the bus, Manning saw significant playing time, and Texas made the CFP once again.

On Friday's edition of Get Up, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy saluted Texas's handling of the situation—and referenced an unexpected classic film in the process.

"There's a moment in the Mean Girls movie where they say, 'Stop trying to make fetch happen,'" McElroy said. "That's kind of what I'm going to say about this Arch thing. Let's stop trying to make Arch into his uncles right now. He'll get there."

The quote in question is directed from Regina George (Rachel McAdams) to Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert), who spends a chunk of the film attempting to pass off "fetch" as a trendy adjective.

Manning—the nephew of legendary former Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning and Ole Miss quarterback Eli Manning—has thrown nine touchdowns against two interceptions this season. His team opens CFP play Saturday against Clemson.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

