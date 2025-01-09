Five-Star QB Gunner Rivers, Son of NFL Great Philip Rivers, Lands First SEC Offer
Like father, like son.
Gunner Rivers, son of longtime NFL quarterback Philip Rivers, has received his first offer from an SEC school, WKRG, a local CBS affiliate serving southwest Alabama and northwest Florida, reported Wednesday night. Rivers had already received an offer from NC State (his father's alma mater), but now has one from Auburn, as well. And the Tigers aren’t the only SEC program that's interested.
Reps from Auburn, Alabama, and Texas A&M stopped by St. Michael Catholic in Fairhope, Alabama, this week to visit the rising star, who boasts a 5-star composite ranking and is currently the No. 4 ranked quarterback for the class of 2027, per 247Sports.
As just a sophomore, Rivers has amassed 7,024 passing yards, 70 total touchdowns, and only 10 interceptions.
While it’s still obviously too early to call it, Rivers is on the right track to follow in his father's footsteps. In 17 seasons in the NFL, the eldest Rivers racked up 63,440 yards and 421 touchdowns while throwing for 209 interceptions.