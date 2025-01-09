SI

Five-Star QB Gunner Rivers, Son of NFL Great Philip Rivers, Lands First SEC Offer

Brigid Kennedy

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers on Jan 9, 2021.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers on Jan 9, 2021. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Like father, like son.

Gunner Rivers, son of longtime NFL quarterback Philip Rivers, has received his first offer from an SEC school, WKRG, a local CBS affiliate serving southwest Alabama and northwest Florida, reported Wednesday night. Rivers had already received an offer from NC State (his father's alma mater), but now has one from Auburn, as well. And the Tigers aren’t the only SEC program that's interested.

Reps from Auburn, Alabama, and Texas A&M stopped by St. Michael Catholic in Fairhope, Alabama, this week to visit the rising star, who boasts a 5-star composite ranking and is currently the No. 4 ranked quarterback for the class of 2027, per 247Sports.

As just a sophomore, Rivers has amassed 7,024 passing yards, 70 total touchdowns, and only 10 interceptions.

While it’s still obviously too early to call it, Rivers is on the right track to follow in his father's footsteps. In 17 seasons in the NFL, the eldest Rivers racked up 63,440 yards and 421 touchdowns while throwing for 209 interceptions.

Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

