Gus Johnson Proclaims Travis Hunter Deserves Heisman After Acrobatic Fourth-Down Catch
Colorado Buffaloes two-way phenom Travis Hunter, already the front-runner to take home the 2024 Heisman Trophy, didn't need to add more plays to his standout highlight reel.
He did it anyway Saturday afternoon against the Utah Utes.
On a fourth-and-8 near midfield late in the second quarter, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders tossed up a 50/50 ball toward Hunter, who was closely covered by two members of Utah's secondary. Hunter leaped high into the air and caught it anyway.
"Oh, what a catch! Travis Hunter—give him the Heisman now," play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson shouted on the Fox Sports broadcast.
The Buffaloes capped off that drive with a six-yard touchdown strike from Sanders to Will Sheppard and led 21–9 at halftime.
Hunter entered the game with 69 receptions for 856 yards and nine touchdowns. He added five catches for 83 yards to his season stats through three quarters at Folsom Field on Saturday.
Hunter's main competition to win the Heisman Trophy this season includes Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Miami quarterback Cam Ward.