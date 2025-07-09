College Football Icon Joins Staff of Division III Program As Offensive Coordinator
A college football legend is returning to the sidelines in 2025.
Hal Mumme—considered one of the founders of the Air Raid offense—has been hired as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Centenary College of Louisiana. Nicknamed the Gentlemen, Centenary competes in Division III's Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Mumme and the late Mike Leach brought the modern Air Raid to college football's D-II level during their times at both Iowa Wesleyan and Valdosta State before being hired by the University of Kentucky in 1997. Together, they—and their high-flying, no-huddle, pass-heavy offense—turned Tim Couch into a consensus All-American and the No. 1 pick in the 1999 NFL draft.
While Leach would go on to have success as head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, Mumme resigned from his perch with the Wildcats in 2000 before taking an 18-month hiatus. He's since had collegiate stops at Southeastern Louisiana, New Mexico State, McMurry (D-III), SMU (as OC), Bellhaven (D-III) and Jackson State (OC). Mumme also served as both the offensive coordinator and an advisor for the XFL's Dallas Renegades in 2020, and most recently as the head coach of The Spring League's Linemen in 2021.
"I am excited for the opportunity to work with Coach [Byron] Dawson and all of the great people at Centenary College," said Mumme in a statement. "I look forward to starting practice soon with the Gents."
Centenary opens their 2025 season on Saturday, Sep. 6 against Westgate Christian.