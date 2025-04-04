How to Watch Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter Work Out at Colorado's Pro Day
The University of Colorado is hosting their annual Pro Day—which they're dubbing a "Showcase"—on Friday, April 4th from their fieldhouse in Boulder, CO.
While the Buffaloes have sixteen players set to participate, the main event will be a two-fer with quarterback Shedeur Sanders set to throw and, according to NFL reporter James Palmer, Travis Hunter making a last-second decision to run routes for his former signal caller.
There's a massive number of NFL evaluators in attendance for the event, with the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants all sending massive contingents to Boulder to get a closer look at the prospects.
Here's a look at how to watch the Colorado Pro Day:
How to Watch Colorado's Pro Day
While the Colorado Buffaloes 2025 Pro Day is currently underway with measurements and off-field workouts, the on-field throwing session—highlighted by Sanders and Hunter—will begin at 2:30 p.m. EST and can be watched on NFL Network.
Date: Friday, April 4
Time: 2:30 p.m. EST
TV Channel: NFL Network
Streaming: NFL+
