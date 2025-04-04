SI

How to Watch Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter Work Out at Colorado's Pro Day

The two former Buffaloes will work out at the "Colorado Showcase" from Boulder on Friday.

Mike Kadlick

The Colorado stars will work out in Boulder on Friday.
The Colorado stars will work out in Boulder on Friday. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The University of Colorado is hosting their annual Pro Day—which they're dubbing a "Showcase"—on Friday, April 4th from their fieldhouse in Boulder, CO.

While the Buffaloes have sixteen players set to participate, the main event will be a two-fer with quarterback Shedeur Sanders set to throw and, according to NFL reporter James Palmer, Travis Hunter making a last-second decision to run routes for his former signal caller.

There's a massive number of NFL evaluators in attendance for the event, with the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants all sending massive contingents to Boulder to get a closer look at the prospects.

Here's a look at how to watch the Colorado Pro Day:

How to Watch Colorado's Pro Day

While the Colorado Buffaloes 2025 Pro Day is currently underway with measurements and off-field workouts, the on-field throwing session—highlighted by Sanders and Hunter—will begin at 2:30 p.m. EST and can be watched on NFL Network.

Date: Friday, April 4
Time: 2:30 p.m. EST
TV Channel: NFL Network
Streaming: NFL+

The Showcase can also be streamed on NFL+.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/College Football