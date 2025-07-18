Hulu Will Release Docuseries Covering Bill Belichick at North Carolina
North Carolina coach Bill Belichick is reportedly coming to a streaming service near you.
Hulu is planning to release a docuseries covering Belichick's foray into coaching the Tar Heels, according to a Friday morning report from Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports. EverWonder Studio, the studio behind a number of Netflix sports endeavors, will reportedly produce the show.
Belichick, 73, was named North Carolina's head coach on Dec. 11 after a year off from coaching. That break followed a 24-year tenure with the New England Patriots that yielded six championships, and is widely regarded as the most successful in football history.
Per Glasspiegel, HBO and Belichick's camp had been in talks to feature the Tar Heels on Hard Knocks: Offseason—only for the deal to fall apart late in the process.
North Carolina is scheduled to open its season on Sept. 1 in a nationally televised game against TCU.