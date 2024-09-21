Illinois Player Trolled Nebraska's Kicker After Crucial Missed Field Goal
The Illinois Fighting Illini and Nebraska Cornhuskers authored a Big Ten classic on Friday night, with the former emerging victorious in overtime, thanks to a touchdown pass from quarterback Luke Altmyer and a sack on a fourth-and-29 from the Illinois defense.
But Nebraska had a chance to take the lead prior to the overtime period. With 2:59 seconds left and a Cornhuskers drive stalled at fourth-and-3 from the Illinois 21-yard line, Nebraska kicker John Hohl and the rest of the field goal unit jogged out to attempt a 39-yarder for the lead.
Hohl received a good snap of the ball but hooked the kick left for a critical miss. And Illinois defensive back Xavier Scott made sure to remind Hohl of the mistake, as he wagged his finger right in front of the Nebraska kicker.
That's just ruthless. Despite the protestations of Nebraska coach Matt Rhule, there was no flag for taunting on the play.
Making matters worse for the Cornhuskers is that Hohl is their backup placekicker. Starter Tristan Alvano, who popped up on the pregame injury report, missed the contest due to injury.