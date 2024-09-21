SI

Illinois Player Trolled Nebraska's Kicker After Crucial Missed Field Goal

Fighting Illini defensive back Xavier Scott was not flagged for taunting after pulling this move.

Tim Capurso

Illinois defensive back Xavier Scott (#14) wags his finger at Nebraska kicker John Hohl (#90) after a missed field goal during the fourth quarter of the Fighting Illini's win over the Cornhuskers on Friday.
Illinois defensive back Xavier Scott (#14) wags his finger at Nebraska kicker John Hohl (#90) after a missed field goal during the fourth quarter of the Fighting Illini's win over the Cornhuskers on Friday. / Screengrab Twitter @CFBONFOX
In this story:

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Nebraska Cornhuskers authored a Big Ten classic on Friday night, with the former emerging victorious in overtime, thanks to a touchdown pass from quarterback Luke Altmyer and a sack on a fourth-and-29 from the Illinois defense.

But Nebraska had a chance to take the lead prior to the overtime period. With 2:59 seconds left and a Cornhuskers drive stalled at fourth-and-3 from the Illinois 21-yard line, Nebraska kicker John Hohl and the rest of the field goal unit jogged out to attempt a 39-yarder for the lead.

Hohl received a good snap of the ball but hooked the kick left for a critical miss. And Illinois defensive back Xavier Scott made sure to remind Hohl of the mistake, as he wagged his finger right in front of the Nebraska kicker.

That's just ruthless. Despite the protestations of Nebraska coach Matt Rhule, there was no flag for taunting on the play.

Making matters worse for the Cornhuskers is that Hohl is their backup placekicker. Starter Tristan Alvano, who popped up on the pregame injury report, missed the contest due to injury.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Tim Capurso

TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/College Football