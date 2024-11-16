Indiana Signs Curt Cignetti to Long-Term Extension: Full Reported Contract Details
Curt Cignetti and the Indiana football program still got busy during their bye week.
After the Hoosiers survived 20-15 against Michigan at home last week, advancing Indiana to 10-0 and their first-ever season with double digit wins, Cignetti signed a new eight-year contract. The deal runs through the 2032 season and pays Cignetti an average annual compensation of $8 million, as well as an additional annual $1 million retention bonus.
"I am beyond appreciative for the tremendous commitment, confidence, and support from President Pam Whitten and Athletic Director Scott Dolson," Cignetti said in an official statement released by the school. "Manette and I love Bloomington and are grateful for how the IU community has embraced us.
"I look forward to leading this outstanding program and doing my part to continue the momentum for Hoosier football."
Indiana hired Cignetti in 2023 after he led James Madison to an 11-1 record in their transition to FBS play. Since his arrival in Bloomington, the Hoosiers haven't stopped winning and have turned into a Big Ten force. IU's current No. 5 national ranking is one spot shy of the school's all-time best of No. 4 which was set over 50 years ago.
The Hoosiers are well-positioned to earn a bid to the first 12-team College Football Playoff field that will be announced in December. Their toughest test is ahead, though, as they travel to Columbus for a meeting with No. 2 Ohio State next week.