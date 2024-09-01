New Indiana Football Coach Gives Fans a New Meme as the Picture of Frustration
The Indiana Hoosiers won their first game of the season on Saturday, beating FIU 31-7. While Indiana jumped out to a 21-0 and the game was never in doubt, new head coach Curt Cignetti still found reasons to be unhappy.
The Hoosiers were called for nine penalties that cost them 80 yards worth of field position while FIU was only penalized three times. One of those penalties, which occurred late in the game, really appeared to bother Cignetti who listened to the news that one of his players was called for holding with clenched teeth.
Notice he already has his teeth clenched and his eyes closed when the broadcast cuts to him. He remains in that reflective pose for a full ten seconds on the broadcast, giving the camera operator plenty of time to zoom in and focus.
When he finally snapped out of it he appeared to look around for answers that he almost certainly did not find.
Cignetti is in his first season at Indiana after amassing a 52-9 record over five strong seasons at James Madison. This is the face that you make when you get involved with Indiana football. Even during victory.
Cignetti has lots of work to do this year as he won more games at JMU last season than the Hoosiers have in their last three combined.