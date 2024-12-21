One Eyebrow-Raising Stat Emerges From Indiana's Lackluster First Half vs. Notre Dame
For much of 2024, Indiana was able to play on cruise control.
Marrying a supremely talented team to an unexpectedly soft schedule, the Hoosiers tornadoed through their regular-season opponents. Apart from their Nov. 23 loss to No. 2 Ohio State, only Michigan played Indiana within single digits.
Friday was a different story. The No. 9 Hoosiers struggled mightily in the first half against No. 3 Notre Dame in the first round of the College Football Playoff, going down 17–3 at the half.
During the game, ESPN put a telling statistic on screen. Indiana trailed the Fighting Irish for longer in the first half than it did every team on its schedule this year—combined.
The figure only grew from there; the Hoosiers finished the first half having trailed Notre Dame for 25:57.
Indiana—in search of its first win over the Fighting Irish since 1950—will need to strike quickly out of the intermission if it harbors any hope of advancing to the Sugar Bowl against Georgia.