Indiana Punting Nightmares Help Ohio State Take Control of Big Ten Bout

The undefeated Hoosiers got off to a fast start against the Buckeyes, but special teams blunders have helped Ohio State take control of the game.

Dan Lyons

Indiana Hoosiers punter James Evans (94) is tackled after recovering his fumble by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry (92) and cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. (3) during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
The first two possessions of Saturday's game between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Indiana couldn't have gone much better for the upstart Hoosiers, an undefeated team looking to prove itself as a national title contender on the road at the Buckeyes.

Ohio State was forced into a three-and-out by Indiana on its first drive, and the Hoosiers offense followed it up with an impressive 11-play, 70-yard touchdown drive to go up 7-0.

IU has had some solid moments—particularly on defense—since those first two drives, but there is an important third segment of the game: special teams. The Hoosiers' punting unit has been anything but special so far on Saturday afternoon.

With the score tied 7-7 late in the second quarter, Indiana punter James Evans muffed a snap and was taken down for a 23-yard loss back at the Hoosiers' 7-yard line. Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson punched in a touchdown three plays later to put OSU up 14-7.

Curt Cignetti's team had a chance to get some momentum back on offense to start the second half, but once again, the punting game turned into a fiasco for Indiana. After going three-and-out, Evans booted one from the Hoosiers' 27-yard line, which Buckeyes star Caleb Downs returned 79 yards for a touchdown.

Any team facing Ohio State at The Shoe does so with its back against the wall. Winning on the road in Columbus is extremely difficult and near-impossible when a team gives up 14 points on special teams gaffes.

Ohio State leads Indiana 28–7 late in the third quarter.

