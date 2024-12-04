Injured Ohio State Star Declares for NFL Draft
Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons has declared for the 2025 NFL draft, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.
Simmons sustained a season-ending knee injury vs. Oregon on Oct. 12, but has since had surgery and is recovering well and ahead of schedule, per Rosenhaus. "Josh will be fully cleared for practice by the start of NFL training camp, and he will be a high-first-round pick," his agent said.
Prior to his injury, Simmons was having a stand-out year with the Buckeyes and was looking like he'd be a top selection this year. According to The 33rd Team, a media network/think tank comprised of current and former league insiders and players, Simmons is the No. 22 prospect on its 2025 Big Board.
Adds Jacob Infante, lead NFL draft analyst: "I think [Simmons is] a first-round pick. Very good athlete, maintains good pad level and coordination blocking on the move. Has improved his hand usage. Injury complicates things, but he’s legit."
The OT was originally with San Diego State for two years before transferring to OSU for the 2023 season. He started 13 games at SDSU and has started 18 games (13 right tackle/5 left tackle) with the Buckeyes.