Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz Admits Wrongdoing After Receiving One-Game Suspension
Barring unforeseen circumstances, Iowa will be there for its season opener against Illinois State on Aug. 31.
However, its coach will not.
Veteran Hawkeyes boss Kirk Ferentz has been suspended a game for violations of NCAA recruiting rules, Iowa announced Thursday afternoon. In a press conference, Ferentz addressed the suspension—which was also handed down to wide receivers coach Jon Budmayr.
"I tell our players, 'We abide by the rules.' In this specific case, I did not do that," Ferentz said. "I made a mistake during the recruiting process. I want to apologize to our players, coaching staff, university leadership and our incredible fans."
Per the university, Ferentz and Budmayr—who were found to have made impermissible contract with a player and his family before that player entered the transfer portal—will serve their suspensions beginning at 12:01 a.m. on the day of Iowa's opener.
"(Assistant head coach) Seth Wallace will be the acting head coach during the day next... Saturday," Ferentz said. "I'm confident he and the entire staff will do a great job."
The Hawkeyes are ranked 25th to open the season after a 10-4 campaign in 2023.