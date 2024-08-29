Ex-NFL Coach Jack Del Rio Lands New Coaching Job With Wisconsin
In its quest to make a year two leap under coach Luke Fickell, Wisconsin is reportedly turning to a familiar NFL name.
The Badgers are hiring ex-NFL coach Jack Del Rio as a senior advisor to Fickell, according to a Thursday afternoon report from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.
Del Rio, 61, most recently served as the defensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders from 2020 to 2023. His tenure was marked by on-field inconsistency—the Commanders fielded a top-five total defense in 2022 and the league's worst total defense in '23—and off-field controversy.
This will be the first college coaching gig for the USC product, who was a consensus All-American linebacker with the Trojans in 1984.
As a professional, Del Rio made the Pro Bowl with the Minnesota Vikings in 1994. He worked parts of 12 seasons as a head coach, leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (in 2005 and 2007) and Oakland Raiders (2016) to the postseason.
Wisconsin is scheduled to open its season Friday against Western Michigan.