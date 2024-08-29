SI

Ex-NFL Coach Jack Del Rio Lands New Coaching Job With Wisconsin

The Badgers are reportedly adding the football lifer to their staff.

Patrick Andres

Sep 10, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio react during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at FedExField.
Sep 10, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio react during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at FedExField. / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

In its quest to make a year two leap under coach Luke Fickell, Wisconsin is reportedly turning to a familiar NFL name.

The Badgers are hiring ex-NFL coach Jack Del Rio as a senior advisor to Fickell, according to a Thursday afternoon report from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Del Rio, 61, most recently served as the defensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders from 2020 to 2023. His tenure was marked by on-field inconsistency—the Commanders fielded a top-five total defense in 2022 and the league's worst total defense in '23—and off-field controversy.

This will be the first college coaching gig for the USC product, who was a consensus All-American linebacker with the Trojans in 1984.

As a professional, Del Rio made the Pro Bowl with the Minnesota Vikings in 1994. He worked parts of 12 seasons as a head coach, leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (in 2005 and 2007) and Oakland Raiders (2016) to the postseason.

Wisconsin is scheduled to open its season Friday against Western Michigan.

Published
Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Football