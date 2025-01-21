SI

Jack Sawyer Physically Removes Ryan Day From ESPN Interview to Celebrate Championship

Jack Sawyer wasn’t going to wait to take in the moment with his head coach.

Tyler Lauletta

The Ohio State Buckeyes are national champions.

After jumping out to an early lead against Notre Dame in Monday night’s title game, the Buckeyes had to survive a late push from the Fighting Irish, but eventually held on for a 34-23 victory.

After the game, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was being interviewed on the field by ESPN’s Holly Rowe, basking in the win.

Day was a few answers into the interview when longtime Buckeyes defender Jack Sawyer, who carried Ohio State through much of their playoff push, jumped into frame and carried Day away to celebrate.

“National champions baby!” Sawyer yelled with joy. ESPN threw to another reporter.

Congratulations to Ohio State on their ninth national championship in program history.

