Jalen Milroe Had Powerful Message for Kalen DeBoer About Playing in Alabama Bowl Game
Alabama's first season under Kalen DeBoer did not go according to plan, as the Crimson Tide narrowly missed the College Football Playoff after going 9–3 in the regular season. Rough losses to Vanderbilt and a .500 Oklahoma team ultimately doomed the Tide, which were left out in favor of 11–2 SMU.
With Alabama set to face 7–5 Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl—a far cry from the New Year's Six games that the Crimson Tide have been accustomed to playing in—it stood to reason that many of DeBoer's top players would opt out to get a jump on NFL draft preparation. Instead, it appears that Alabama will be close to full strength for the game, with quarterback Jalen Milroe leading the way.
"We started the season out against Western Kentucky together. We're going to finish the season together," Milroe recalled telling DeBoer. "That was just the emphasis. And I told him we're going to finish the season on a bang."
Milroe, who entered the year in the Heisman Trophy conversation, had an up-and-down season in his first year under DeBoer. His passing numbers are down from a year ago, finishing the regular season with 2,652 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He remains deadly on the ground, with 719 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.
The bowl game against a tough Michigan defense could be a strong showcase for Milroe ahead of his potential declaration for the 2025 draft. More significantly for Alabama, Milroe and other upperclassmen electing to play in the game indicates that DeBoer is making the program his own, even with a relatively down season by the lofty expectations in Tuscaloosa.
As of Thursday, Alabama is on pace for no bowl game opt-outs, according to The Athletic.