Jeremiah Smith's Dominant First Half vs. Oregon Left College Football Fans in Awe
The explosive Ohio State Buckeyes offense jumped out to a scalding hot start against the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl, grabbing a 14–0 lead before the end of the first quarter. No one made more of an impact than Jeremiah Smith, who was unguardable early on.
Smith, a true freshman wide receiver, showcased why he's touted as a future first-round pick in the NFL draft. He torched the Ducks secondary multiple times as he racked up over 100 yards in the first quarter alone, including the game-opening touchdown on Ohio State's very first drive.
Smith racked up five catches, 161 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, proving to be a total matchup nightmare for Dan Lanning's secondary. His performance caught the eye of college football, with plenty of fans and personalities sharing lofty praise for the 19-year-old superstar.