Jim Harbaugh Responds to Leaked Michigan Football Allegations: 'I Do Not Apologize'
New accusations surrounding the Michigan football program emerged over the weekend, as a draft of the NCAA's notice of allegations was obtained by ESPN on Sunday.
The notice states that Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore allegedly deleted a thread of 52 text messages with former Wolverines employee Connor Stalions in 2023 on the same day when reports dropped that Stalions was the centerpiece of Michigan's operation to steal play-calling signals of future opponents.
Harbaugh, over 2,000 miles away from Ann Arbor, Mich., and preparing to begin his first season with the Los Angeles Chargers, was asked about those allegations after training camp practice on Monday.
"Never lie. Never cheat. Never steal. I was raised on that lesson," Harbaugh told reporters in El Segundo, Calif. "I have raised my family on that lesson. I have preached that lesson to the teams that I've coached.
"No one's perfect. If you stumble, you apologize and you make it right. Today, I do not apologize. I did not participate, was not aware nor complicit in those said allegations. So for me, it's back to work and attacking with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind."
Per the notice of allegations, Harbaugh is accused of not cooperating with the NCAA's investigation because he didn't allow the organization to review records from his personal cell phone. Harbaugh could face a show-cause penalty if he returns to coaching in the college ranks.
Meanwhile, the Chargers are set to begin their three-game preseason schedule on Saturday with a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.